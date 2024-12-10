Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $985.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $965.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,035. The company has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $912.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $840.99.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,959.95. The trade was a 20.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,419,399.88. The trade was a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,398 shares of company stock worth $7,906,218 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

