Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Visa by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.41.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $308.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $317.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $574.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

