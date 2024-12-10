Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,901,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Elevance Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1,711.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 26.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $395.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.29 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.73 and its 200 day moving average is $497.93. The company has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

