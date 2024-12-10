Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $342.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.82. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.48 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

