Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $404.79 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.72. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.63.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

