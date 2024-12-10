Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,287 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779,162 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,379 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,600,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNST opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
