Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 56,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,689,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

