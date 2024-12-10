Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 431.3% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after purchasing an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Exelon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 140,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $4,717,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

