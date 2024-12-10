Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
Experian Stock Performance
Shares of EXPGF opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.
Experian Company Profile
