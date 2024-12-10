Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, February 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of EXPGF opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

