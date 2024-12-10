Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

