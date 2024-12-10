Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.65. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 5,116 shares.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 31.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
