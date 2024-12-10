Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 44829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
