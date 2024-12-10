Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 44829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $616,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 271,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.