Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.