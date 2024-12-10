First Dallas Securities Inc. Invests $326,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc boosted its position in Netflix by 10.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 17,586 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $437,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $913.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $797.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $712.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $390.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.21 and a 52 week high of $935.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

