First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 5,330 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in ON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in ON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised ON to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

ON Price Performance

ONON opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 2.30.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

