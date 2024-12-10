First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,109,769,000 after buying an additional 2,477,985 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,840,000 after buying an additional 1,334,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

