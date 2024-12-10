First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 6,873 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cohu were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 558.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 158.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cohu by 59.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Price Performance

Cohu stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $131,188. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

