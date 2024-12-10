First National Bank of Omaha Sells 191 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $120.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

