First National Bank of Omaha Sells 252 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 119.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 46.9% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 77.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 95.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $198,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,951.10. This represents a 13.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,550 shares of company stock worth $531,660. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

