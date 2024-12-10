First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 186,296 Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Navigator comprises approximately 0.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Navigator as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth $3,444,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navigator by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.47. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVGS. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Navigator in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

