First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.68 and traded as high as $150.27. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $146.67, with a volume of 2,044 shares traded.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $234.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.76.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3848 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
