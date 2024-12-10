First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.68 and traded as high as $150.27. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $146.67, with a volume of 2,044 shares traded.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $234.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.76.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3848 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

