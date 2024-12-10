Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 3.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,149.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,724.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,155.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.20. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,837.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

