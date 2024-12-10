Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 3,624 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.0% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.49.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

