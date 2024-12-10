Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Has $15.46 Million Stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,255 shares during the quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 1.13% of Immatics worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $928.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.74. Immatics has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $13.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMTX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immatics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immatics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

