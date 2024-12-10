FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,582,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,885,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,210,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 5,672,600.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 56,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,903,000.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPLD stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.