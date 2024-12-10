Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,251 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 187.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $300.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.66. The company has a market cap of $450.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $228.51 and a twelve month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

