Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Altria Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 434.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE MO opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

