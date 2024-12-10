Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,355 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $99.87 and a 1 year high of $121.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.