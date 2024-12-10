G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.10-$4.20 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.92. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at $118,869,051.30. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.