GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Holdings Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of GDS worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GDS by 1,558.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GDS by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.19.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

