Geller Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 73.5% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $449.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $469.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

