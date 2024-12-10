Geller Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.