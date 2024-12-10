Geller Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in MetLife by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.62.

MetLife Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:MET opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

