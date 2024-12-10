Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,493,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,083 shares during the period. Gentex makes up 2.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Gentex were worth $133,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 50.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

