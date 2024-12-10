Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 924,289 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,733,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 924,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,601,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,489,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,094,000 after acquiring an additional 46,621 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,096,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

