Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,767,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 244,053 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,419,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.42.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $228.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average of $201.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.84 and a 1 year high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $265.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,178 shares of company stock valued at $73,048,712. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

