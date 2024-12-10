GG Group Ventures LLC Acquires 3,099 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

GG Group Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of GG Group Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GG Group Ventures LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SMIN stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

