Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 9,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,133.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

EW opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.