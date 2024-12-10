Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $460.48 and a fifty-two week high of $646.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

