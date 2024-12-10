Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,409,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,982,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 242,783 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 586.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138,037 shares during the last quarter.

XSMO opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

