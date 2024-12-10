Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

