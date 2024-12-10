Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 102 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $88.87 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

