Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 170 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,917,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $445.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $363.00 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.53.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

