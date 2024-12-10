Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
CO opened at $1.26 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.