Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $15.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 70.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

