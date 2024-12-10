Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $621.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $638.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.55, for a total transaction of $3,801,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,079.65. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.01, for a total transaction of $1,580,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,257.98. This trade represents a 17.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,835,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

