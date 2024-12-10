Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $22,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $218.77 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $175.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

