Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 34,018 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $555.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

