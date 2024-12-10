Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VTI opened at $300.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $228.51 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.66. The company has a market cap of $450.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

