Groupama Asset Managment Buys 852 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 89.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 602.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,391.51. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $1,102,524. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $200.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.49. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.